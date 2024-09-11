'Is what we just watched real?': Students brought together by KCMO nonprofit react to presidential debate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The event space at the Keystone CoLab in Kansas City's Crossroads District was filled with college students and adults reacting to Tuesday night's presidential debate.

Blaque KC, an educational nonprofit, has been spearheading a new program called "The Blaque Vote," which started in August.

The organization received a $2 million grant from Health Forward to launch the initiative, a nine month fellowship designed to increase civic engagement among college students.

"We really wanted to create a safe space for college students to say, 'This is what I heard, what does that mean?' Or fact checking on both sides," said Dr. Cokethea Hill, founder and CEO of the nonprofit. "If you hear something that stirs your spirits, get on your computer, look it up and see what you can find."

College students, recent graduates and adults at the watch party had varying opinions on how both candidates performed and expressed their plans.

"Some things are funny; some things we laugh about," said Cameron Johnson, a senior at UMKC. "Then, there’s other things that are said — we think about it that these are the people who may one day be governing us and making laws we live by every day."

KSHB 41 News staff Cameron Johnson

Kemiyah Sims, a Lincoln University graduate, said while she was not surprised with the debate overall, some moments caught her by surprise.

KSHB 41 News staff Kemiyah Sims

"When he was talking about immigrants eating pets and when he said he has nothing to do with Project 2025 and has no idea or clue what’s going on with that — that’s just not true at all," Sims said.

Both students believe there should be more organizations like Blaque KC informing young people about how to get involved.

There were a couple of debriefs, moderated by Jackson County Prosecutor Candidate Melesa Johnson.

The organization hopes students come away from the program and the debate night with resources and ambition to be informed and participate in elections in their own communities.

