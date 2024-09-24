Is your child's school in a school zone? Kansas City working to find out which ones are excluded

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. Share your story idea with Megan.

—

In Kansas City, Missouri, city leaders are looking at schools that are not in established school zones.

During their research, they've find out there are many across the city.

"It’s just very surprising that it’s not in a school zone," said Kelly Van Kirk, a parent in Park Hill School District.

Van Kirk's children are elementary school students in the district.

KSHB 41

"They just need to have some safeguards in place — crosswalks. The problem with the early bell schedule, a lot of the kids have to be at school by seven," she said. "So, during the winter months, we’re looking at them going across these streets in the dark."

In the Park Hill School District, near north Congress Avenue and northwest Barry Road, Kelly worked hard for about a year to add a crosswalk and a school zone designated area.

That work is expected to start soon.

KSHB 41

"The priority for me was definitely having a designated spot for them to cross; there was not even crossing lines for them to cross a year ago," she said.

Turns out that’s the case for many schools across Kansas City.

Near Winnetonka High School, the speed limit is 40 mph.

"Even as an adult, I would be concerned about crossing a street that's heavily trafficked with a speed limit of 40 mph," she said.

Van Kirk's work is getting the KCMO City Council talking.

City of KCMO

"Sometimes, this just falls through the cracks; this would be an intentional effort to look through to make sure we don’t miss anyone," KCMO Councilman Nathan Willett said. "Oak Park High School, Winnetonka High School, Walden Middle School, and New Mark Middle School are not in school zones, and as a (council directive, we say, 'Hey, these are some busy roads; let’s see if we can drop this speed limit down,'" he said.

KSHB 41

Willett is backing an effort to make sure every school is in a school zone because he believes more students are walking to school recently because of a loss or decrease in bus service.

"More and more students walking to school because of the bus driver shortages; a lot of school districts like NKC, Liberty, Park Hill, and Platte County — you're having more and more people forced to walk because of the shortage," he said. "And you have a lot of teenagers driving, and as people who are learning to drive, you want to make it a safe area."

Van Kirk emphasized the importance of the safe zones.

"The concern is there, the distracted driving, folks driving too fast, and of course the kids are distracted; these are kids," she said.

On Sept. 19, the KCMO City Council approved an effort to direct KCMO City Manager Brian Platt to report back in 90 days to find who's not in a school zone and see about the possibility of lowering speeds during school times, adding lighting, hawk lights, and crossing guards for more awareness.

For more information, click this link.

—

