Israeli ambassador to U.S. celebrates 75th Israel independence anniversary by honoring President Harry Truman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Israel Ambassador to the United States, Michael Herzog, celebrated Israel's anniversary of independence on May 11 by honoring President Harry S. Truman for his part in recognizing Israel as independent 75 years ago.

Herzog traveled to Independence, Missouri, to visit the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum.

President Truman recognized Israel as independent 11 minutes after it had declared itself independent, according to the Truman Library Institute.

“We are commemorating here today the initial spark of what has become 75 years of a deep, unique bond between our countries," Ambassador Herzog said Thursday while visiting the library. "This is a bond anchored in shared values and interests as well as a special affinity between our peoples. I feel honored to have been invited to speak and reflect on these 75 of friendship.”

After a personal tour of the museum, Herzog placed a wreath on Truman's grave, which is located in a courtyard at the library, on behalf of the Israeli people.

The United States was the first country in the world to recognize Israel as a country, according to the Truman Library Institue.

