'It fills my heart': Healing House in Kansas City provides Christmas joy to residents in recovery

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

Christmas is just days away, and a recovery community in Kansas City is reminding people that sometimes the greatest gift is just having a place to call home.

At Healing House in Kansas City, the word residents use over and over isn't "rehab" or "facility" — it's "home." Around the holidays, that feeling only grows stronger.

"Christmas here is unlike anything I've experienced in my adult life. You know, it's like it takes you right back to being a kid," one resident said while organizing Christmas boxes.

The holiday season brings joy, cheer and the warm feeling of love from friends and family. But before getting to Healing House, not many residents can remember that warm feeling.

"I came here from jail. I had been sleeping in the snow… and I had burned all the bridges with my family," Melissa Hughes said.

Hughes found Healing House during her struggle with addiction.

"I just felt so utterly alone and without hope, and I started crying out to God to save me," Hughes said.

That plea for help led her to what she now calls home.

"I just immediately felt safe, and I hadn't felt safe in a really long time," Hughes said.

At Healing House, home isn't just a roof. It's connection, purpose and family. During the holiday season, that's felt more than ever.

"We have 222 people that live here. Everybody will have an individual stocking, right? Full of goodies, just like my mom used to do for me," said Bobby Jo Reed, Executive Director of Healing House.

Reed built this tradition knowing what it's like to have nothing.

"Being out there and just thinking, Well, I know this is some kind of holiday, or I know people are celebrating, or, you know, I know I shouldn't probably be out here hungry today, or cold or alone," Reed said.

On Christmas morning, Reed personally makes sure everyone feels at home.

"I make monkey bread for everybody, big things of it. And so we're having our monkey bread and coffee. And then they open their presents on Christmas morning," Reed said.

For many in the program, it's their first real Christmas.

"The men come up to me, facing away from everyone else, with tears streaming down their face, grown men, and saying, 'I've never known what Christmas was about before,'" Reed said.

For Hughes, giving back is the gift that will last long after the holidays.

"I hope they experience Christ's love… and carry that light with them as they go through life," Hughes said.

