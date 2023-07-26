'It gets draining': Extreme heat impacts roofers repairing homes after storms

FAIRWAY, Kan. — The heat index will soar over 100 degrees this week and that extreme heat can be a huge burden for those who work outside.

The demand for work is higher than usual for Fidler on the Roof KC since the recent storms left a trail of damage across KC.

But the company's co-owner, Eric Fidler, says he canceled all services for the rest of the week in order to protect his workers.

He says this week will bring the highest temperatures he has ever had to work in as a roofer.

“So unless it’s an emergency, we’re just kind of playing it by ear,” said Fidler.

Even on days they are able to work, roofers start early in the morning to beat the sun and wrap up by 11am.

Temperatures can increase by 15 to 20 degrees on the roof compared to ground level.

They say it is important to listen to their bodies and know when to take breaks.

“Get some shade, get some water, we like to hydrate. Hydration is very important,” said roofer, Guillermo “William” Jurado. “As it gets hotter, performance does decrease just because, you know, you get fatigued and dehydrated and stuff like that.”