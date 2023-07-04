'It made me grow up in a hurry': Local WWII veteran recalls his last bombing mission over Germany in 1945

OAK GROVE, Mo. — A local World War II veteran remembers flying his P-47 Fighter Bomber Thunderbolt during the last bombing mission over Germany. 99-year-old Peter Samson was just a teenager when he enlisted in the military.

Even after all this time, he says he would do it again in a heart beat.

“I’m sure there were a couple of nights I wish I was some place else, but I enjoyed the service,” said Samson. “I always wanted to fly, and I guess it probably took the war to give me that chance.”

Samson says the last bombing started just like any other. As his squadron was getting close to their target area, they received word from the ground saying, “Don’t bomb, return to base.”

One by one, they landed their aircraft at an auxiliary field, holding the bombs that were still charged and hot. It was not until their feet hit the ground that they knew the war was over.

“I think it made me grow up in a hurry,” said Samson.

Samson served two more years before retiring from the military. It was his desire to return for a third, but he was denied because of his age. After returning to civilian life, he went on to work for IBM, got married and became the father of five children.

Now, his leather-bound pilot log forever holds the memories of each flight he has taken in his country’s honor. As he recalls his time in service and all the fellowmen that served with him, he wants the public to never forget the “why.”

“They really should remember what a war was like and why we were there,” said Samson.

