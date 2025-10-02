'It takes a village, we have a strong village': Northland golf tournament supporting breast cancer screenings

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon

The annual Fore the Cure golf tournament at Staley Farms is returning this weekend for its 14th year, raising money to provide free breast cancer screenings and diagnostic services for uninsured and underinsured families in Platte and Clay counties.

"It's amazing. The tournament sells out early every year," said Michelle Cole one of the executive board members. "There's no last minute. I mean, people look forward to this, and they come out and they help us, support us, and wear their pink.

For Michelle Cole, who lost her birth mother to breast cancer at just 52, the cause is just as personal.

"I don’t know anybody who hasn’t been touched by it,” said Cole. “It’s very scary at such a young age, but this tournament—it’s an honor to see the community come out and support the way they do.”

Since its start in 2012, the event has raised more than $500,000 for the Saint Luke's Foundation, helping provide screenings for more than 1,200 people in the Northland.

Last year alone, Fore the Cure raised $100,000, providing mammograms and diagnostic testing for dozens of patients who otherwise may have gone without care.

“One of the things that we do, in addition to helping women with our tournament, is not only help them with the additional diagnostics of the mammogram, but we go beyond that," said Janet Herdman.

In 2023, this group of women expanded their philanthropic vision by launching an endowed fund to benefit comprehensive breast cancer care, including programmatic support, clinical research, and medical education, at Saint Luke’s North Hospital. As the endowment grows over time, it will help continue providing care for families in the Northland.

Herdman understands why the support is crucial.

"I was about two or three years down the road when I was first diagnosed, and it just became a passion of mine to help and for us as a community, to help give back to others," said Herdman.

As October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness for a disease that impacts more than 300,000 people in the U.S. every year, according to the American Cancer Society.

For survivors like Herdman, the month of October carries a new meaning.

“I never wore pink before. Pink was not in my genre of color,” said Herman. “Now, it’s a whole different symbol for me—I love it.”

The golf tournament tees off at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Staley Farms Golf Club. A Silent auction will also be held the night before.

You can help contribute to this cause by visiting this website.

