'It was a terrible choice': Parents fear for safety, while students see benefits in Missouri’s cell phone ban

The new Missouri law banning cell phones is stirring strong reactions among parents and students as the school year gets underway.

For parents like Brittni Spears, she said the ban feels like a major step backward in school safety.

"Missouri is asking us parents to trust along the system, meaning that they're trying to keep our kids as safe as possible, and they're expecting us to not have that direct line of communication,” said Spears.

Spears, who has a son with ADHD, said cell phones provide her family with both structure and security. She worries most about emergencies, pointing to the reality of school shootings.

“As a parent, it makes me nervous, because we do live in a world where school shootings, mass shootings, are a huge part of where we live,” said Spears.

Spears grew up in Colorado during the Columbine tragedy, she said the idea of her child being unable to reach her in a crisis is unbearable.

"The worst part for me about it is, if something were to happen to somebody, you are taking away the parent's last hope for them to say goodbye."

But not every family sees the ban as a negative.

Andy Osborne, a senior at Park Hill High School, said giving up her phone during the school day has actually boosted her productivity.

“I have nothing better to do than get ahead in all my classes, because that’s all I have in front of me," said Osborne.

Osborne said she has noticed the biggest change in social interaction, especially at lunch.

“Normally it would be like, dead silent, and everybody’s just on their phones,” said Osborne. “But now it’s like everyone’s talking. The lunchroom’s loud again, which is something that hasn’t happened since middle school.”

Still, Spears argues that removing phones entirely takes away comfort, safety, and choice.

“I think a ban across the state was a terrible idea,” said Spears. “Now you’re taking away school choices.”

