'It was amazing': Students react to Travis Kelce arriving at Chiefs game in 1969 Chevelle SS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce knows how to make an appearance before an NFL game.

The scene was no different last Sunday night when Kelce arrived at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium before the team's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Except this time, the flashbulbs weren't just on Kelce but on a 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle that Kelce drove to the game.

Emmanuel Gonzalez was one of 80 Kansas City-area high school students who helped to restore the car. He called seeing Kelce arrive in the car "amazing."

“It was like, ‘Maybe one day I'll be able to see him drive that car,’ and then actually being able to see him drive it — wow, that’s crazy," Gonzalez said.

KSHB

Gonzalez is part of MindDrive and Operation Breakthrough, programs supported by Kelce.

The students refurbished the Chevelle into a fully electric vehicle.

“For Kelce to do this in the middle of the season, when he has bigger things to focus on, that’s just another example of how invested he is in the community,” said Oz Qureshi, director of MindDrive.

Operation Breakthrough

Operation Breakthrough is a local nonprofit that offers educational programs for children across the metro area.

It all started with a rusty car found in Springfield, Missouri. Three years and $150,000 later, the Chevelle looks — and in many ways sounds — like new.

Gonzalez said many people see a 1969 Chevelle and think the car's got rumble, but this electric model is "completely silent."

“It doesn't make any noise anymore, but it's definitely a lot faster than it used to be,” Qureshi said.

KSHB

For car enthusiasts, here are some details about the electric powertrain of the car:



Large Rear Drive Unit (2016 Tesla Model S)

87kWh Battery Pack (2016 Tesla Model S)

450 Horsepower

250 Miles of Range

80 Students from over 14 different schools have worked on the car from 2021 to 2024.

“What better way to honor a classic than to put the fastest motor you possibly can in it?” Qureshi said.

Travis Kelce talked about driving the electric Chevelle on his podcast, New Heights.

“That thing is cool,” Kelce said. “This thing is one of a kind. When you get in there, you can feel how unique it is. Everything is kind on that digital pad that they have.”

Kelce said the car “has some pick up” — “The kids did an unbelievable job. It was a smooth drive into the stadium,” the tight end said.

It’s not just the engine. The interior of the car is refurbished as well.

The classic Chevy dashboard has been upgraded to a digital display.

“It shows everything — all the stats: the temperature of the batteries, how much torque is going into the actual motor,” said Carlos Alonzo Cordon, a former student and now staff member for Operation Breakthrough.

KSHB

They also made sure to preserve the original features of the car while making it a “daily driver.”

“It’s got all the conveniences that you would want in a car,” Qureshi said.

The muscle car has driven students to be better versions of themselves.

“This car has really been a platform for me, not just to inspire others, but to inspire myself further,” Gonzalez said.

On his podcast, Kelce also highlighted his partnership with Operation Breakthrough. “I do it for the smiles on the kids' faces,” Kelce said. “It’s so cool to see what they’ve done, with what they have to work over there.”

Operation Breakthrough is selling raffle tickets for a chance to win the car. Sales continue until September next year.

—