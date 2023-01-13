'It was an unexpected journey': Mother describes rare experience of giving birth to identical triplets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The odds of giving birth to identical triplets is between one in 60 thousand to one in 200 million, which is wide ranging but rare nonetheless.

Adrienne Blanford can now say she beat those odds.

Blanford gave birth to triplet daughters, E’Mani, Leilani and Khelani Muhammad, expanding her family from raising four kids to now raising seven.

"I was super surprised, especially for someone like me to have something that rare happen," Blanford said.

Blanford might keep her lucky streak going too.

"Maybe this is my year to play the lottery," Blanford joked, referencing to the Mega Millions jackpot which has now reached $1.3 billion.

The due date for the triplets was expected for March 15 but they were born at 30 weeks, about two months ahead of schedule.

E’Mani was two pounds, 12 ounces, Leilani was three pounds, two ounces, and Khelani was three pounds, six ounces, which are all smaller than the average baby. But Doctors reassured Blanford, though, her triplet babies would be all okay.

"They're doing really good, they're healthy," Blanford said. "They were on oxygen when they first arrived, but now only one is on oxygen now. They're all doing really good as far as feeding and everything."

The triplets are still being held in the University Health Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), but are ahead of schedule in terms of getting home for the first time.

Blanford said closer to the end of her pregnancy, things she usually took for granted like putting on clothes became more complicated for her.

"It was kind of like I had a beach ball that I was working around," Blanford said.

Overall though, she wouldn't have it any other way.

"It was an unexpected journey but it wasn't difficult, and it was well worth it in the end," Blanford said.

