'It was the hardest race of my life': Kansas City-area Paralympian describes competing in Paris

The 2024 Paris Paralympics are over, and athletes are returning home, some with medals, but all of them with memories.

That includes local athlete Rachel Watts, who competed in the triathlon.

KSHB 41's Caroline Hogan has followed Watts on her journey to the 2024 games since June.

She's been training for months, but she said nothing could prepare her for Paris.

"The race was hard," Watts said. "It was the hardest race of my life."

Aside from the emotions and swimming in the Seine, Watts fell during the biking portion of the race.

She said she lost any chance she had to make up time from the swimming portion.

On top of that, the fall triggered symptoms from her Multiple sclerosis.

"Everything tightened up so bad on my right side, so like my spine was twisting in shape as a result of the muscles that were just cramping so hard," Watts said.

She said, after that, she didn't want to continue into the final portion of the race, the running.

But, Watts got back up and continued.

Ultimately, Watts came in last place.

But, what matters more to her is that she crossed the finish line.

It's a feeling, she said, she'll carry with her forever.

"It’s hard to not smile whenever there’s that many spectators that are screaming your country and screaming your name, and, you know, that you’re wearing the flag on your chest," Watts said.

The entire experience, from training in Kansas City to competing in Paris, taught Watts there's no limit to what she can do.

"Even in the uncomfortable parts, they were uncomfortable in the way that they make you a stronger person for the future, a stronger athlete, and just like a more resilient individual," Watts said.

Watts may not be coming home with a medal, but she is coming home hungry and ready to start training for the 2028 Los Angeles games.

"I felt last," Watts said. "I’m ready to feel a podium in four years."

