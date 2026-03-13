'It was the right thing to do': Big 12's Brett Yormark speaks after court swap at conference tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Friday morning, talking more about the change from an LED glass court to a traditional hardwood court at the Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament.

The commissioner referenced "mixed reviews" from players about the glass court, which was provided by German-based manufacturer ASB GlassFloor.

Texas Tech guard Christian Anderson, who strained a muscle while slipping on the court in Thursday's quarterfinal game against Iowa State and did not return to the contest, he said the court was "a bit slippery."

“I think I just kind of misstepped or did a movement that caused me to slip and kind of ended up in a little unnatural position," Anderson said. "That’s what it was.”

Elle Evans, a guard for Kansas women's basketball, called the glass court "a cool idea" despite being "a little slick in some areas."

Yormark initially discussed the switch late Thursday night, saying the decision was made after consulting with the coaches of the four semifinal teams (Kansas, Houston, Arizona and Iowa State).

Yormark told McAfee that "the conversation should be about those (semifinals) teams and not the court," echoing a similar statement that Kansas head coach Bill Self had shortly after his team's 78-73 win against TCU.

"I think it was the right thing to do," Yormark said.

The commissioner said he talked to ASB GlassFloor officials Thursday night, telling them that they've "gotta go back to the lab."

Still, Yormark said he loves the LED court "based on what it can do" and believes the technology was "brought to life" throughout both the men's and women's tournaments.

The conference will "stay in touch" with ASB GlassFloor, according to Yormark.

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