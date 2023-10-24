'It will be hard to lose': Dixon's Famous Chili concerned for business with Royals move

VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41’s Caroline Hogan

Jesse Stenner comes to Dixon's Famous Chili for one thing and one thing only.

"All you can eat tacos, for sure," Stenner said.

Like others, it's been his go-to spot since he was a kid.

"It’s a nice atmosphere, it’s kinda traditional, it’s been around a long time, kinda just a family store," Stenner said.

But during a Royals season, it's a different story.

Stenner said he avoids his favorite spot because of how busy it gets.

"Just a lot of people always in and out, real fast," he said. "Just always busy."

"You come in here before a game, it’s pretty much all blue or over half blue," said Stephen Steffes, the general manager at Dixon's.

He's the fourth generation in his family to take over the shop.

We still don't know where the new Royals stadium will reside, but the city of Independence has its concerns.

In a recent survey, the city said a Royals move would mean a $7.5 million loss a year.

"It’s not a massive amount of hit to our general revenue budget, but when you put it in context to the loss for our local small businesses, it actually is a pretty decent hit," said Dan Hobart, Mayor Pro Tem for Independence. "Especially to this side of town in our fourth district, because there’s not a lot of industry on this side of town, it is mostly entertainment and restaurants."

Steffes said Royals fans account for up to 10% of Dixon's annual sales.

"I have tons of people I know and have friends that it’s a tradition for them to come here and then go to the Royals game," Steffes said. "I dread what our summers will look like without the Royals."

Steffes hopes his family business can stay in the game, going so far as to say he's considered moving to wherever the new stadium will be.

"We’re only eight minutes from downtown, so my hope is it’ll still be part of people’s tradition," he said.

It's going to stay a part of Stenner's tradition, Royals or not.

"Oh yeah, as long as it’s open," Stenner said. "I take my kids here."

