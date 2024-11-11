'It would be an honor': Northland U.S. Rep. Sam Graves on possible Trump cabinet post

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City-area politician is reportedly in the mix for a spot in President-Elect Donald Trump's administration.

U.S. Rep. Sam Graves(R - MO 6th District) was mentioned in a report last week on a list for Secretary of the United States Department of Transportation.

Graves, 61, recently won re-election of the northern Missouri district that includes northern portions of the Kansas City area. He was first elected to the spot in 2000.

"It would be an honor if the President called upon me to serve in the administration, and it’s something I would duly consider," Graves said in a statement Friday to KSHB 41 News.

Given his lengthy stay in Congress, Graves has risen through the Republican ranks and serves as the Chair of the U.S. House Transportation Committee.

He said Friday his focus remains on delivering his agenda in the committee, enacting the Federal Aviation Administration Reauthorization Act and helping to pass the Water Resources Development Act.

“I have also expressed my interest in continuing to serve as Chairman of the Committee next year and building upon my successes of this Congress,” Graves said Friday. “However, I would not rule out an opportunity to serve the country as part of President-elect Trump’s team if called upon.”

