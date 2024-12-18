'It would've been a sin': Frustrated by Jackson County ARPA debate, Congressman Cleaver steps in

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — From over a thousand miles away in Washington, D.C., Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II has been following the debate around how to use American Rescue Plan funding in Jackson County.

For weeks, the Jackson County Legislature has been involved in heated negotiations on how to allocate $70.4 million in ARPA funding.

Cleaver had been getting phone calls from residents and representatives of Kansas City area nonprofits who were worried they'd lose out on money they needed to fund their services.

But finally, on Wednesday, the legislature agreed on a compromise plan, ordinance 5955.

It has support from seven of the nine members of the legislature and is expected to pass on Thursday.

The compromise plan will essentially replace ordinances passed on Tuesday, which were expected to be vetoed by County Executive Frank White Jr. He will support the plan introduced on Wednesday.

"One step closer, I think that’s what’s important," White said.

"To have allowed $70.4 million to come back to the federal government would've been a sin," Cleaver said of the compromise plan. "And I say that because we have so many needs right now in Kansas City, that we essentially would be saying, 'Everything is fine in Kansas City and we don't need any federal dollars.'"

He continued, "It was not one of our finest moments in terms of what has gone on with some disagreements at the county; I think they would admit the same thing."

Under the plan passed Wednesday, half of the money will go to community services and the other half will be used for municipal improvement projects.

During the meeting on Wednesday, members of the legislature thanked Cleaver, who spent Tuesday night on the phone with several legislators to assist with negotiating a plan.

"The reality that that conversation got some of us together on both ends to squeeze us together in the middle," admitted Legislator Manny Abarca. "I think that’s what ultimately got us here.”

He went as far as to call it the "Cleaver Compromise," though the congressman was hesitant to take credit for the plan.

"No it wasn't the 'Cleaver Compromise,' it was the Jackson County Legislature realizing something had to be done," Cleaver said.

But not everyone is on board it the plan, including legislator Sean Smith.

"I don’t like this approach," Smith said. "It kicks the can down the road. Money we've had for four years while the community is hurting. There’s no deadlines, this is just a way to preserve the funds."

Legislator Megan Marshall lamented that it took action from federal leaders to get the county to this point.

“It shouldn’t take comments from our congressman, from Congressman Cleaver, to entice some of us to actually do our job and come to a compromise. We could’ve been here weeks ago," Marshall said after Wednesday's meeting.

The legislature meets Thursday at noon to take a final vote on the compromise ordinance.

