Jackson County Legislature passes 'buffet' of options to allocate $70.4M in ARPA funding

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Legislature moved Tuesday to pass 25 ordinances to allocate over $70 million in American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funding.

The action came after weeks of debate and disagreements between legislators on how best to use the money.

Ordinances passed Tuesday would use the money for community services provided by nonprofits across the Kansas City area.

Additionally, the funds would be used for municipal improvement projects.

Despite the passage, County Executive Frank White Jr. was concerned with the ordinances legislators passed. He has the power to veto those measures within 10 days.

White sent a letter Monday proposing a compromise of spending half the ARPA funds on community-based projects and the other half on county projects, like infrastructure.

The legislature is expected to meet at noon Wednesday to allocate an additional $4 million in ARPA funds.

Legislator Sean Smith said allocating the additional money will give White a "buffet" of options to choose from when it comes to deciding what to veto.

If the funding is not used by Dec. 31, it will be returned to the federal government.

