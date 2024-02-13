'It'll be worth it': KC-area moms share tips on keeping children safe at Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kristin Ruthstrom’s three boys have only known the glory years of the Chiefs.

Valentine's Day will be their third time at a Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade.

As a mom who has been there and done that at the parades, Ruthstrom knows a thing or two about how to do it safely.

”We put air tags on them — on each kid — in the pocket of their coats, just in case,” Ruthstrom said.

She said if she had it her way, they would book a hotel downtown so her family would have easy access to a restroom and an easy walk to the parade.

But since a nearby hotel room is not guaranteed, she said parade-goers must be prepared to walk and keep their expectations low.

Also, she said it may not be realistic to meet all your favorite players and make it to Union Station.

“We kind of barricaded ourselves in a little bit to keep the kids in a confined area. We also stayed far away from Union Station,” she said. “We were home before the players had even given their speeches. And that was fine with us.”

Jamie Young writes for The Kansas City Mom Collective.

Area moms with experience at previous parades put together a how-to guidefor the big day.

“Everyone who has gone has said it was wild, it was crazy, but it was totally worth it and we can say we did it,” Young said.

Young advises parents to remember these tips:



Take a photo of your child on that day so if you get separated you can show people exactly what the children are wearing and look like on parade day.

Print off a map of the parade route and understand the layout of the area.

Point out important landmarks and nearby police officers to your children once you find a spot to watch the parade.

“We said to meet in a certain place if they get separated from us," Ruthstrom said. "And then, if they need to ask for help, they find a mom or they find a police officer.”

Both Ruthstrom and Young advise parents to take a backpack and bring snacks, dress in layers, wear comfortable shoes and consider adding a pop of color other than red.

“Even though it’s a lot of people and a lot of work, it’ll be worth it,” Ruthstrom said.

