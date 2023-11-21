Watch Now
'It’s a blessing': Kansas Citians donate to help feed families facing food insecurity for Thanksgiving

Kansas Citians are making donations to help feed food insecure families for Thanksgiving
Volunteers distributing food at the Cleaver Family YMCA
Posted at 5:22 PM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 18:25:42-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kesi Milligan compared her time volunteering on Tuesday to the joy of Christmas morning.

"I woke up with this on my mind today, to do this and give back, so I’m gonna do that all day today," Milligan said. She's volunteering with Know Joey? Foundation, sorting food donations at the Urban Youth League. The food will be distributed on Wednesday, November 22.

Kesi Milligan, volunteer with the Know Joey? Foundation

"I just thought it was important to give back," Milligan said. "I’m going to sit down to a nice meal with my family, and I want to make sure that others out in the community have the same opportunity as well."

Others gave back on Tuesday in the form of food. Linda Garrison donated a frozen turkey.

Linda Garrison, donated food at Urban Youth League

"Since it’s just the two of us, cause our kids are grown, we feel like others could benefit," she said.

Denice Mackey, donated food at Urban Youth League

Denice Mackey brought in non-perishables.

"Just makes you feel really good that you can, that I can give extra to people who need it," Mackey said.

The number of people who face food insecurity is growing. In 2022, the USDA reported 6.8 million households were food insecure in the United States. It's an issue here in Kansas City, evident in the amount of people lined up to collect donated goods.

Dozens of cars lined up outside of the Cleaver Family YMCA, trunks open, ready to receive donations.

Bill Johnson, received food donations at the Cleaver Family YMCA

"Times like right now when it’s hard on everybody, so this is great, this is really great," said Bill Johnson, who went through the drive-thru. "It’s a blessing, it really is for us."

Casey Dunbar, received food donations at the Cleaver Family YMCA

"It helps a lot with all the food," said Casey Dunbar, who also received donations. "With how much prices are, it’s very nice that everybody can do this."

For Ellen Sheridan, who's daughter isn't able to work right now, it's hard to put into words just how much events like these mean.

Ellen Sheridan, received food donations from the Cleaver Family YMCA

"I don’t think I can talk about it without crying," Sheridan said. "It just means a lot. It’s really great."

There were around 11,000 pounds of food to give out at the YMCA, and they were going to keep going until everything was out. They hope that everyone can drive away with a car full of food, made possible by people who love to give just as much as Milligan.

"You know, it was afforded to me and I need to give that back," she said.

