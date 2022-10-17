'It's a blessing': Woman finds therapy in love for Kansas City Chiefs while battling breast cancer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Stacey Sharp of St. Joseph, Missouri, says the Kansas Citys Chiefs are helping her get through her darkest days.

"I’m going to be in a coffin or a hospital before I miss a Chiefs game,” Sharp said.

As a breast cancer warrior, Sharp says her journey has been anything but easy. She has two weeks left of chemotherapy before starting radiation.

“Jan. 26 I was diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma, it's a type of breast cancer," she said. "I had two spots in my left breast and a spot in my lymph node. I underwent a double mastectomy on March 7 — took both of my breasts and 12 lymph nodes."

Sharp credits the support of her faith, friends, family and Chiefs Kingdom for helping her stay positive. Tailgating for the Chiefs is like therapy to Sharp.

“Cheering for the Chiefs gets my heart racing, gets me on my feet, kind of helps me take my mind off of things,” Sharp said.

Her longtime tailgating friend Jessica Whitner says while it's been tough to see Sharp fight this battle, she's proud of her friend's perseverance.

“To have her here and smiling and dancing and all of those things, it’s just so awesome to see knowing that she is getting through recovery,” Whitner said.

With Chiefs Kingdom on her side, Sharp is confident breast cancer is a fight she will win.

“Just know that the journey may be rough, but each day is another day to live for," Sharp said.

