'It's a family': Johnson County Young Matrons members speak to special work behind holiday boutique

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It may not feel like the Holiday's outside, but once you step into the Ball Event Center in Olathe, you can feel the Christmas spirit.

It's thanks to the Johnson County Young Matrons Holiday Boutique. It runs from Wednesday to Thursday, in addition to its home tour's today.

You can find the perfect holiday gift, or a special treat for yourself. There's holiday decor, baked goods, clothes and jewelry, like Poppy Zurcher's.

"It’s made out of wallpaper," Zurcher said, while showing us a pair of earrings.

Zurcher's not only one of 30+ vendors, but she's also one of over 200 JCYM members.

"I grew up believing that we’re blessed so we can bless other people," she said. "And this group of ladies does just that."

The group said it's their biggest event of the year. The money brought in benefits six different organizations they help support year-round, both hands on and financially.

Those organizations are:



KidsTLC

Evergreen Community

Growing Futures Early Education Center

Johnson County Christmas Bureau

Safehome

The Friends of the Shawnee Indian Mission

"Our members are wonderful," said Patty Gay, a co-chair of the event. "They donate so much of everything we do."

Gay said more than just serving the community, the group serves one another. She remembers a time when her family needed support, and her JCYM friends stepped up to help.

"We’re sending cards, we’re making food, you know, whatever we can do to support that member," Gay said. "I think that’s part of the reason we do keep our membership."

Zurcher told KSHB even JCYM's original members participate.

"When people move away, it’s amazing and heartwarming how many still remain members, still want to know what’s going on, still send money to help," she said.

It's a special bond, unlike any other, that holds them together, much like the one-of-a-kind jewelry you can buy from Zurcher.

"It’s a family," she said. "It really is."

