'It's a lifesaver': Kansas City 'Snow Angels' shovel driveways for those with low mobility

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The aftermath of a winter storm means shoveling, shoveling and more shoveling.

"The snow was about a foot deep in that driveway," Dave Klein said. "Really, really deep."

Dave Klein and his wife of nearly 70 years, Dona, have weathered many storms in Kansas City. But digging out can be a daunting task for both them and their dog, Pooh Bear.

Jack McCormick

"It's been difficult for [Pooh Bear] trying to get him outside because the snow is a little bit deeper than what he is," Klein said with a chuckle.

The Klein's were visited by two angels — kansas City neighbors who volunteered to clear driveways for those with low mobility.

"They were working really, really hard and they did such a great job," Klein said. "We've been around this world a long, long time and it's hard to accept something like this that is so great."

For the Kansas City Snow Angels first flight, city manager Brian Platt explained more than 50 people volunteered to clear more than 50 driveways and sidewalks. He was out in the Kansas City area also shoveling sidewalks for neighbors.

Jack McCormick

"We're hoping that this is going to get a lot more people to let us know who needs help," Platt said.

The Snow Angels are available to any Kansas City resident needing help. The city will designate volunteers nearby to help out when the snow needs to be shoveled.

"I'm so thankful that they came by and did what they did," Klein said. "Hopefully the city will get more volunteers cause you can never have too many volunteers."

For their own angels, Dave and Dona have one message.

"Thanks a million, thanks a million," the Klein's said.

The Snow Angels are making sure no one feels trapped inside while the conditions outside get better, because driveways won't shovel themselves.

"We go to the doctor's quite frequently and we would not have been able to get out because it was deep," Klein said. "They were kind of a life saver. It was really, really good."

Those interested in volunteering can find more information here. Those in Kansas City needing help clearing their pathways can find information here.

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne covers issues surrounding government accountability and solutions. Share your story with Isabella.