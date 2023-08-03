'It's a lot of kind of pausing runs': City wants feedback on Trolley Track Trail project

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City engineers want public input before moving forward with the Trolley Track Trailproject.

From 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, the city will have an open house at Wornall Baptist Church. There, the public can look at some concepts and give input on what improvements they want to see to the area of 63rd Street between Main Street and Wornall Road.

In the existing design, the trail is dived into two sections because of shopping and parking in the middle. Bikers and walkers have to go two blocks to get to the other section and continue on.

KSHB talked with some trail walkers ahead of the open house to gauge what the public is interested in seeing done to the area.

“This area right over here. You kind of have to cross a lot of streets and potentially a lot of traffic, kind of where the restaurants are," walker Katie Russell said. "It's a lot of kind of pausing runs, and just looking both ways, making sure you don't get hit. So I think I would want to see just probably more improvements of just safety."

Sid and Jennifer Crawley just switched to walking the area in the last six weeks. They said they originally changed for a calmer area, but have noticed issues to get to the other section of the trail.

“When we're trying to cross over to the other side, we walk up to Main Street and then cross it over there's a there's a stoplight or stop sign because it's very difficult to cross here at Brookside Boulevard,” Sid said.

The city says after the public input is received, it will then move forward to the design phase of the project.

—