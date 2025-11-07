’It’s all based on safety': Retired air traffic controller reacts to flight reductions

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the federal and local levels. Share your story idea with Charlie .

Airlines cut their number of flights by 4% Friday at 40 of the country’s busiest airports. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said the move should address “fatigue” impacting air traffic controllers.

As government employees, the controllers have not received pay during the now 38-day government shutdown. They are required to continue working without pay.

Air traffic control is a high-stress job. Some reports indicate controllers are picking up second jobs to receive income during the shutdown.

“When you’re working you don’t think about it. It’s when you get off work and you got the bills that have to be paid,” explained Ralph Millard, who worked in air traffic control for 40 years - including during a furlough.

He applauded the FAA’s decision to reduce the number of planes in the sky.

“It’s tough all the way around and it’s all based on safety,” Millard explained.

He wants the flying public to hear this message.

“Folks flying in airplanes should feel very safe knowing there's been a reduction in flights and the controllers are working at a manageable workload,” he said.

KCI did not report any widespread disruptions Friday. It is not one of the 40 airports experiencing the flight reductions, but it has direct flights to 33 of those airports.

Travelers at the airport understood the need to support air traffic controllers.

“They haven't been paid in a month, and they're not very motivated to move very quick, and they're already operating lean. So I feel for them,” said Charlie Mathews.

Flight reductions will increase to 10% by November 14, if the government shutdown doesn’t end first.

