'It's an absolute blessing to my family': Red Friday flag sales help support Families at Ronald McDonald House

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Today, Kansas City is painted red in a tradition that combines Chiefs pride with community impact.

Red Friday flag sales help support Families at Ronald McDonald House

Red Friday flag sales don’t just celebrate football—they directly benefit families staying at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City.

“I've always known Ronald McDonald existed, but I didn't know the true extent of how much they do for their families," said Heather Welch.

Heather’s daughter, Aria, was born with serious heart complications and has spent her first 10 weeks of life at Children’s Mercy. After seven weeks in the NICU and a recent surgery, Heather says the Ronald McDonald House has been their lifeline.

“I don't know what we would do without being able to be here. The thought of having to pay for a hotel or sleep in Aria's room every night for 10 weeks just wasn't a great solution. So having this so close to the hospital, within walking distance, it's an absolute blessing to my family," said Welch.

The Ronald McDonald House operates four locations in Kansas City with 94 rooms, giving families a place to stay close to their children during critical medical treatment.

“It's very simple and it's pure, and it's kind of magical in that when a child is sick, when a baby is sick, they need their parents and their families to be with them," said CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities Kansas City Tami Greenberg.

A big portion of their proceeds, come from flag sales. Over the past 11 years, flag sales efforts have raised $5.5 million dollars.

"You're helping families who may have a child with cancer, they may have a child with a heart problem, they may have a child who's waiting for a transplant," said Greenberg.

For Heather, the impact is deeply personal, RMHC helped her be present for her baby during long days at the hospital.

“I will give the same advice that a ton of the doctors and nurses were giving. Use this place, get good sleep, so that you can be present for your kid during the day.”