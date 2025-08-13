KSHB 41 reporter Abby Dodge covers consumer issues, personal budgeting and everyday spending. Share your story idea with Abby .

Residents in a South Plaza neighborhood, known for its walkability and nearby parks, are now dealing with a persistent problem: car break-ins.

‘It's an epidemic’: South Plaza residents frustrated by repeated car break-ins

"It's an epidemic," said property manager Eric Krugh. “When people go to bed, they cross their fingers that their car is going to be okay.”

Michelle Kurkowski, a condo owner in the area, discovered her car and at least 10 of her neighbors' vehicles had broken windows Tuesday morning.

"Oh, we always wake up and are like, did our windows get smashed last night? And have to come down and check in the morning," Kurkowski said.

Kurkowski’s building recently upgraded its security cameras and lights, but according to Krugh, these measures haven't deterred the perpetrators.

"They are not even deterred," Krugh said.

This isn't the first incident for these residents. Just two weeks ago, the same thing happened in the middle of the night.

Grant Venable, a condo resident, leaves his car unlocked because of this persistent issue, but he said that didn't help him this week.

"They are just breaking windows to break windows," Venable said.

Residents want more police patrols and to find the people responsible.

"That would be great if they are able to have some sort of resolution, even just to let people know who are doing this that there are consequences," Kurkowski said.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department told KSHB 41 Wednesday afternoon the department is getting close to identifying the suspects in the South Plaza break-ins.

