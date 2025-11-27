'It’s been hard trying to find somewhere to go': Unlivable apartments force residents from KCMO complex

KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories providing solutions and offering discussions on topics of crime and violence. She also covers stories in the Northland. Share your story idea with La’Nita .

Residents of Olive Park Village apartments are facing finding new homes during the holiday season after the Kansas City, Missouri Health Department found the complex unlivable.

30 families must vacate the property, with many relying on housing assistance that ends December 1. The timing adds an extra burden as families prepare for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

Taryn Payne, a high school senior living with his mother, received a notice about two weeks ago that they needed to move.

La'Andrae Hannon Taryn Payne, resident

"Thanksgiving is tomorrow and our oven don't even work," said Payne. "So, we'll have to figure something out tomorrow."

The abrupt nature of the forced move out has left families scrambling for solutions. Residents say they have received little support from property owner Millennia.

"It's just been really tough," said Payne. "All of this happened pretty abruptly having to find somewhere else to go. I haven't seen really that much support for us."

La'Nita Brooks Families asked to vacate apartment complex after buildings deemed unlivable

A non-compliance sign from the health department hangs on the leasing office door. Boarded cover doors and windows at the building, which residents say are in while residents say conditions inside are much worse.

Many families are without power and working appliances. They say the issues have persisted for months with their complaints going unaddressed by the property management company.

"We kind of depend on these people because we pay them month-to-month to fix stuff and they don't do that," said Payne. "It's kind of like using and abusing our money."

La'Andrae Hannon The city held a press conference Wednesday asking local landlords and property owners to assist in relocating the families

City officials held a press conference Wednesday asking local landlords and property owners to assist in relocating the families.

KCMO City Councilwoman Melissa Patterson Hazley said she learned about the situation two weeks ago.

La'Andrae Hannon Councilwoman Melissa Patterson Hazley said she learned about the situation two weeks ago.

"I'm actively looking at policy protections that formalize how do we respond when landlords are this egregious," Robinson said. “Flooding, fires, loss of electricity, loss of hot water. One of the tenants was just telling me the other day when we had a community meeting that she finally got her hot water back two days ago and it was her birthday. And she was just happy to be able to take a warm shower. So, that is unacceptable.”

Joe Williamson, director of the multi-disciplinary public safety task force, said the city is prepared to take action against the property owner.

La'Andrae Hannon Joe Williamson, director of the multi-disciplinary public safety task force

"Whatever necessary action, whether that's abatement, compliance and enforcement or legal action to rectify what's going on," Williamson said. "Unfortunately, the company Millennia has provided zero resources to the families at this time."

KSHB attempts to reach Millennia for comment were unsuccessful.

For Payne, the displacement carries additional significance beyond the holiday disruption.

"This is really important for me because this is like within my school district and this is my last year of high school," said Payne. "I kind of need to keep this so I can graduate."

While there is no exact date residents must vacate.

The December 1 deadline for housing assistance creates urgency for families already struggling with the sudden displacement.

