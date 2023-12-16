'It's brought the entire neighborhood together': Neighbors line Blue Springs street with inflatable Santas

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — There is a Blue Springs street that has gone above and beyond for Christmas — above 14 feet, that is.

The second you turn onto Southeast Alger Drive, you’ll be greeted by 20 inflatable Santas that stand at 14 feet each. Almost every house has a Santa in its front yard.

It started when a group of neighbors saw a TikTok and wanted to recreate it. So, they started with just a few Santas. Somehow, they included other neighbors they didn’t talk with as much who wanted to have their own Santa.

“It was so fun just to start with just a couple and then I was like, ‘OK, well this person needs one. Let's go get it, who else needs one?’ and so even some of the neighbors that we weren't as close with that aren't a part of our group that we hang out with every week for games and fun stuff, we knocked on their doors too and they're like, 'yes, we would love a Santa,'” said Christie Williams, one of the main neighbors behind the Santas.

Williams said the Santas are about $100 and she has had to drive as far as Topeka, Kansas, to purchase one. She hopes this turns into a neighborhood tradition.

“This will be a forever, every year thing. Even neighbors that are like, ‘Oh, well. You know what, we'll get this back to you.’ I'm like no, no, this is your Santa. You put (it) in your garage. You're putting it up next year so that we can do this every year,” Williams said.

The neighbors agree that even though the Santa Clauses are fun to look at, they’re having more fun doing it together and including as many people as possible this holiday season.