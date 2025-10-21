'It’s definitely not too early': Prairie Village crews give behind-the-scenes look at winter prep

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson was invited to share a behind-the-scenes preview of how the public works department in Prairie Village prepares for winter weather. She covers portions of Johnson County, including Overland Park, Prairie Village and Leawood.

Share your story ideas with Alyssa .

—

It's 70 degrees in mid-October and many people in the Kansas City area are still waiting for real fall weather.

The Prairie Village Public Works Department is a season ahead.

Last year, KSHB 41 Reporter Alyssa Jackson went out with crews plowing the snow.

They invited her back this year to check out what their winter preseason looks like.

On Monday, the department took its crews through operation checklists. They inspected trucks, plows and spreaders and drove assigned snow routes for practice.

KSHB 41 Bridget Tolle, urban forestry specialist for the City of Prairie Village, tests snow equipment on Monday.

During winter, it's all hands on deck in the public works department.

While Bridget Tolle is an urban forestry specialist, she's had her CDL license for two years.

"I know it's been warm, but it can snow in October and it has, so it's definitely not too early," Tolle said. "It’s super important to check every little thing on there and then some."

The public works department is fully staffed with sixteen snow plow operators and a floater covering eight routes during the winter. There's a mechanic and snow boss on each shift.

Crews will put out salt and respond when there's at least an inch of snow.

The maximum time they can work during one shift is 12 hours.

Tolle said: "Last year, we had some nice ice before the snow hit and it was my first year driving this big truck. I was sliding down 87th street, but it was okay. They taught me to keep it in neutral."

KSHB 41 Prairie Village salt barn

Jack Holmes is on his third week as a maintenance worker for Prairie Village. He's working on getting his CDL license and learning what to expect for his first winter.

"I’m excited to see the challenges I run into," he laughs. "I might have to be the guy who sleeps here overnight."

Holmes said the job requires constantly checking the forecast and preparing equipment the night before bad weather hits.

The same precautions they want drivers to take are how crews approach their own jobs.

"Just go slow and be safe... It takes longer to fix a mistake," Holmes said.

KSHB 41

When that time of year does come, and residents wake up to see plowed streets, the crews want you to know there are people who care behind the plows.

"We're not out there hands-on, personally saving lives, but were clearing the streets so other people can help save lives," Tolle said.

—