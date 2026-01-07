'It's finally getting traction': New stop-arm proposed bill headed to Missouri state legislature

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

A Missouri state representative has filed legislation to significantly increase penalties for drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses, citing extensive news coverage that brought awareness to the growing problem.

The proposed bill by Rep. Mike Jones would raise first-time offense fines to $500, allow courts to suspend licenses for 30 days, and add five points to driving records within a five-year period.

"You brought the awareness to me. I saw a lot of your reports, and reached out to our prosecutor, Eric Zahnd, and really tried to get my hands around the laws that were in place and kind of what we needed," Jones said.

The legislation comes after repeated incidents of drivers passing stopped school buses with extended stop-arms and flashing red lights, a problem that has been growing across Missouri school districts in recent years.

JT Thomas, director of transportation for Platte County R-3 Schools, said the current $130.50 fine is insufficient for endangering student lives.

"I'm looking forward to the new law that will come out that will make this a violation bit more costly. It costs them points now, but you know, $130.50 you know, when putting a student's life in danger is not very much," Thomas said.

Thomas believes the increased penalty will serve as a better deterrent while acknowledging some improvement in driver behavior due to increased public awareness and law enforcement efforts.

"I think it's slowed down some I think the awareness within the public has made a difference. But also, what has made a difference is that the law enforcement community has stepped up," Thomas said.

The transportation director emphasized that education remains the primary goal over punishment.

"I like the increase as a deterrent, but I would the best thing is for people to pay attention and stop. I don't want people to lose their money, you know. I want them to stop," Thomas said.

Jones expressed confidence about the bill's prospects as the legislative session begins. The proposed legislation would apply statewide and represents a significant increase from current penalties.

"I think the important thing is that you listened, and then you started the ball going and, and I believe that the work that you've done, of putting it on the air, and making it known to a wide number of people has been the most impactful thing that can happen," Thomas said.

