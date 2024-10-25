It’s going to be a good weekend to see fall colors around Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’ve been ignoring the itch to get out and about to check out this year’s fall colors around Kansas City, this could be the weekend.

With temperatures forecast to be more seasonable and fall-like, KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery says this weekend will be as good as any.

KSHB Weather Blog | Finally a fall feeling, looking weekend in Kansas City

If you’re willing to drive a little north of Kansas City, you’ll see trees have likely reached their peak for the season. Closer to the immediate area, trees are nearing their peak.

The other key ingredient for this weekend is a series of storms loom for the upcoming week, including chances for gusty winds that might make fall leaves short-lived on trees.

The Missouri Department of Conservation has the latest update on Missouri’s fall colors season.

