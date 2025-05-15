'It's going to be a home game for the Chiefs': Brazilian fans react to game in Sao Paulo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many Brazilian fans are overjoyed by the news that the Kansas City Chiefs will play in Brazilon Sept. 5, facing the Los Angeles Chargers.

For many, it’s the chance to watch their favorite team in person for the first time.

"We don't choose the team; the team chooses us,” said Matheus Roseiro from São Paulo, who was "chosen" when kicker Cairo Santos played for the Chiefs.

Years later, he created an Instagram page dedicated to the Chiefs, which has more than 13,000 followers from Brazil.

For Matheus, the Chiefs mean “passion.”

But the team can mean different things to different fans.

“For me, the word that defines it is 'sacred',” says Camilo Soares from Viçosa, Minas Gerais, who started following the Chiefs in 2007 — at a time when it was hard to even find places broadcasting NFL games.

"It's a passion I can't explain,” said Michella Auad from Belém, Pará.

They are hundreds of miles away from each other and from Kansas City.

Their passion for the Chiefs has connected them, and now, they will finally have the chance to watch their team in person for the first time ever.

“Totally surreal and a dream,” said Michella, who couldn’t hold back her tears when she saw the announcement on social media.

“Today, my life, from September to February, is the Kansas City Chiefs,” Matheus said.

Their love translates in many ways: birthday party themes, tattoos, and memorabilia.

They say it's bigger than soccer.

“If the Brazilian national soccer team and the Chiefs are on TV, I will watch the Chiefs,” Matheus said.

“I love the Kansas City Chiefs, so it's very emotional to even talk about it,” Camilo said.

An emotion they promise to take to the stadium.

“I want to transform the Neo Química Arena, the Arena Corinthians, into Arrowhead here in Brazil,” Matheus said.

"It's going to be a home game for the Chiefs,” Camilo said.

