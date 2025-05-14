REVEALED | Kansas City Chiefs 2025 season includes lots of primetime, holiday games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ready for some football? The schedule for the 2025-26 season has been revealed for the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs, featuring a healthy amount of primetime and holiday games.

The Chiefs will open the season against the Los Angeles Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil, on Sept. 5. That game will be streamed exclusively on YouTube and YouTube TV and will make history as the first NFL game to be streamed live and for free in its entirety on YouTube.

A week later, Chiefs fans will have GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium rocking for the first home game of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of Super Bowl LIX.

Earlier this week, the NFL announced the Chiefs will travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys on Thanksgiving afternoon.

The league also announced the Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos on Christmas night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Other notable matchups include Sunday Night Football games against the New York Giants in Week 3 and the Detroit Lions in Week 6, a Monday Night Football matchup against the Washington Commanders in Week 8 and an AFC Championship Game rematch against the Buffalo Bills in Week 9.

The last international game for the Chiefs came in 2023 when they traveled to Frankfurt, Germany, to play the Miami Dolphins. The Chiefs won the game 21-14.

