LIVE BLOG | Kansas City Chiefs get ready to face Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Miami Dolphins at 8:30 a.m. CT in Frankfurt, Germany.

Follow along as KSHB 41 News brings you live game day coverage.

6:40 a.m. | KSHB 41 News Sports Director Mick Shaffer spotted another familiar face arriving for game day.

Another part of the 1989 Collection? pic.twitter.com/oUwHsOY2w7 — Mick Shaffer (@mickshaffer) November 5, 2023

Around 48,000 fans will be packed into Deutsche Bank Park when TE Travis Kelce takes the field in his Chiefs jersey. Shaffer joined us live from the stadium Sunday morning.

While Shaffer is in Frankfurt, anchors Dia Wall and Taylor Hemness are live from KC Bier Co., where hundreds of fans will gather to watch the game.

Good morning from KC Bier Co! Here’s a little behind the scenes as we get ready for Chiefs vs Dolphins from Frankfurt! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Yent9ezKtY — KSHB 41 News (@KSHB41) November 5, 2023

KSHB 41 News reporter Abby Dodge spoke to two fans celebrating at KC Bier Co., starting the day with a biermosa.

5:45 a.m. | The Chiefs may be across the pond, but they should feel right at home at Deutsche Bank Park.

Patrick Mahomes arrived to the stadium in style, just as Chiefs fans have come to expect.

Der beste ist hier. pic.twitter.com/2fAanvezkZ — Mick Shaffer (@mickshaffer) November 5, 2023

Fans attending today's game in Frankfurt will have a full NFL experience Sunday — which, of course, means a stadium packed with dedicated fans. KSHB 41 News Sports Director Mick Shaffer met one committed member of Chiefs Kingdom, decked out from head to toe.

Mick Shaffer/KSHB 41 News KSHB 41 News Director Mick Shaffer met one committed member of Chiefs Kingdom in Frankfurt, decked out from head to toe.

Several dignitaries from Kansas City also made the trip to Germany. Kathy Nelson, president and CEO for the Greater Kansas City Sports Commission & Foundation, shared photos in Frankfurt with Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Lucas, and aboard the Chiefs ChampionShip.

The day in Frankfurt did not disappoint. Dinner on the ChampionShip was amazing. pic.twitter.com/dDPgtrLgzJ — Kathy Nelson (@kathynelson_KC) November 4, 2023

The excitement isn't just taking place in Germany. KSHB 41 News reporter Abby Dodge will be joining Chiefs Kingdom at KC Bier Co. to watch the game go down.