Kansas City-area delegation traveling to Germany for trade mission (and the Chiefs game)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs aren’t the only ones making the trip across the pond to Germany this weekend.

Several dignitaries from Kansas, Missouri and the Kansas City area are also making the trek as part of a trade mission that includes catching the Chiefs game on Sunday.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe and Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas are among those leaving today. The trio is joined by members of the World Trade Center Kansas City, the greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce, the Kansas City Area Development Council, the Greater Kansas City Foreign Trade zone, the Civic Council of Greater Kansas City, Visit KC and the Kansas City Sports Commission.

The group is set to return on Monday, Nov. 6.

While in Germany, the group hopes to meet with “high-level” members of Germany’s business and government sectors.

As Kansas City gets set to host the FIFA 2026 World Cup, officials are also hoping to use the trip to build relationships with international partners.

The group also is set to experience “unique access” to the Chiefs vs. Dolphins game on Sunday morning.

