Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. active for showdown with Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Linebacker Willie Gay Jr., who left a Week 8 loss at Denver with a bruised tailbone, is active for the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 9 showdown with Miami in Frankfurt, Germany.

The Chiefs already are without one starting linebacker, Nick Bolton, who had surgery after suffering a dislocated wrist two weeks ago.

Gay had been questionable with a lower back injury, according to Kansas City’s official injury report, but he will give it a go against the Dolphins.

He is tied for the NFL lead among all defensive players with three fumble recoveries this season.

Drue Tranquill remains the starting middle linebacker with Bolton out.

The Chiefs had previously ruled out Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness).

He’s officially inactive along with defensive end BJ THompson, guard Mike Caliendo, defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. and defensive end Malik Herring, who was the odd man out in the D-line rotation when Charles Omenihu returned from suspension.

Wide receiver Richie James Jr. (knee) has been designated to return from injured reserve, but he’s yet to be added to the active roster and also remains out.

For Miami, quarterback Skylar Thompson, a Fort Osage and Kansas State graduate, is the emergency third quarterback but technically inactive.

Wide receiver Robbie Chosen, cornerback Kelvin Joseph, safety Brandon Jones and offensive lineman Robert Hunt also are officially inactive.

Hunt (hamstring) and Jones (concussion) had been ruled out with Friday’s injury report.

Eight other Dolphins who were listed as questionable, including offensive tackle Terron Armstead (knee) and cornerback Xavien Howard (groin), are active for the game.

