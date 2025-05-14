Kansas City Chiefs to face Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 game in Brazil

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — News that the Kansas City Chiefs would play their Week 1 game in Brazil has circulated for weeks.

The NFL made it official on Wednesday.

Kansas City will take on AFC West Division rival Los Angeles Chargers on Friday, Sept. 5, from Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil.

It’ll mark the Chiefs’ first time in Brazil.

The game is set to be broadcast on YouTube at 7 p.m. CT. A local broadcast partner has not yet been announced.

Earlier this week, the NFL announced the Chiefs will travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys on Thanksgiving afternoon.

The league also announced the Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos on Christmas night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The full NFL schedule is set to be released Wednesday night.

The last international game for the Chiefs came in 2023 when they traveled to Frankfurt, Germany, to play the Miami Dolphins. The Chiefs won the game 21-14.

—