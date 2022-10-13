'It's gonna get rough': Kansas City-area senior feels worst of inflation is yet to come

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Consumer Price Index released this September's inflation numbers, which rose 0.4% over the month.

With it, Social Security gets a big bump, hitting a price people haven't seen since the early 1980s.

However, many who get the benefits won't get the raise until January and are especially in need of that money right now.

One Kansas City senior, Nora Karnes, takes pride in her home that she inherited from her mother about 15-years-ago. She decorates it in style, seen also in her hat collection.

Karnes said she's a big thrifter and gets most of her home decor from thrift shops. Or, at least she used to, until prices everywhere else in her life went up.

While her home is paid off, taxes, insurance and utilities keep Karnes preoccupied.

"I'm on Social Security, so that don’t cover all that much," Karnes said. "Excuse my french — it’s a pain in the butt."

This is an issue more people are dealing with nationwide. As inflation continues, the cost of living goes up and the rise in Social Security benefits won't take care of everything.

"When you’re on a fixed income, even if your social security is going up a little bit, it gets eaten up pretty quickly," said Janet Baker, the Executive Director of the KC Shepherd's Center .

KC Shepherd's is essentially a senior resource center, offering locals classes, Meals on Wheels and even deposits in areas of their lives. The center serves close to 3,000 seniors a year.

"We have a number of older adults that are being evicted or are, they literally have no money to pay that next months rent," Baker said.

With prices going up in every area, Baker said it's become a crisis. It's forcing people like Karnes to think about selling her mother's home, a multi-generational piece of her heart.

"I would hate it," Karnes said. "I would hate it, and I would pray that she would understand."

Karnes said the Shepherd Center helps her with her utilities, but in the end, that's not enough. And if the pattern holds, prices will keep going up month-by-month. Asking if she's prepared for that to happen, Karnes said no.

"I don’t think anyone is," she said. "I’m not prepared for the worst."

Want ways to help seniors like Nora? The KC Shepherd's Center is always looking for volunteers. It's annual KC Rakes! event is coming up in November, and it's looking for more senior participants who want their front yards cleaned up. Contact the main office for details, 816-444-1121.

