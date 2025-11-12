'It's in my blood': Popular Kansas City DJ uses talents to give back to community

KSHB 41 News anchor Caitlin Knute is interested in hearing from you. Send her an e-mail .

From private events and large fundraising galas in Kansas City to being the official DJ for the Tacos and Tequila music festivals held across the country, Ashton Martin knows how to get the party started.

"It's always been in my blood to entertain," he said.

He's also landed gigs playing private events for some famous faces in KC.

"I mean, their NDAs that we have to sign, I don't know how long those go," he said. "But if you think local and football, there's been some cool opportunities that myself and some other DJs have had."

DJ Ashton Martin DJ Ashton Martin, early in his career

What started as a hobby in college, making playlists for friends at the University of Kansas, evolved into a full-time career.

Now a well-known name in the KC metro, Martin owns an entertainment company.

He acknowledges there's definitely an art form to what he does, one that goes beyond mixing beats — blending entertainment with event planning.

"I think, anymore, you're the emcee, sometimes you're the promoter, you're running the show a lot of the time," he said. "But now, it's not only am I getting hit up for the event, but maybe the DJ is not the best fit. Maybe it's a band, maybe it's a musician, maybe it's a DJ and band collaboration; we have options for that."

DJ Ashton Martin DJ Ashton Martin, early in his career

While his bread and butter is creating memorable moments for clients, he's also giving back in a bigger way, often donating a portion of his talents to local charitable causes.

One organization he never says no to is University Health. He's a permanent fixture at many fundraising functions.

That's because he credits the hospital's ER doctors with saving his life years ago.

"I was leaving downtown. I was actually heading to a gig, and I was trying to merge on I-35 south from the Broadway exit heading southbound, and I couldn't get over," Martin recalled. "And I ended up having to hit the guard rail instead, and I flipped the full-size tundra three times and landed upright."

Ashton Martin Vehicle after accident

An ambulance whisked him to University Health, where he said doctors told him he had severe bleeding on the brain before being wheeled into emergency surgery.

"I mean, I remember saying goodbye to my family because I wasn't sure if I was gonna go..." he trailed off, thinking of the dangers associated with the surgery.

The surgery took five hours. During that time, nearly 200 people packed the hospital waiting room, eager for word on whether the surgery was successful.

Thankfully, surgeons pulled off the complex procedure without a hitch. And, while it left some scars on his skull, it also left a lasting impression on the talented DJ to try to repay the hospital in the way he knows best, by playing music.

Ashton Martin DJ Ashton Martin

"And I thank University Health that I'm standing here because I think that's ultimately who saved my life: the doctors and the team," Martin said.

University Health is thankful for Martin and his talents as well. That's actually how we found this story, through a University Health employee.

