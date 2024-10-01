'It's not over': Overland Park exhibit commemorates continuing conflict in Israel

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Iran launched dozens of missiles into Israel on Tuesday, sharply escalating a conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed militias Hezbollah and Hamas that began nearly a year ago and threatening to push the Middle East closer toward a region-wide war.

Just a week ago, the Federal Bureau of Investigation released new data which states antisemitic hate crimes increased by 63% in the United States last year.

On Tuesday morning, the Jewish Community Relations Bureau | AJC unveiled a new exhibit at the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park.

KSHB 41 News staff A Year Without exhibition

The exhibit commemorates the lives lost in the terror attacks on Israel last Oct. 7.

Just hours after, they'd learned of yet another attack on Tuesday.

"So many of us feel with the ongoing war — we're still in it," said Neta Meltzer, interim executive director of the JCRB | AJC. "One of the reasons why it's been so hard to reflect on October 7 is because so many of us feel it's not over."

KSHB 41 News staff Neta Meltzer, interim executive director of the JCRB | AJC.

The exhibit is titled 'A Year Without.'

It includes stories of October 7th ranging from firsthand accounts to experiences of loved ones.

There are also opportunities for people to leave notes and messages in various spaces.

People also painted stones to represent each of the lives lost.

"There was a lot of pain," Meltzer said. "We wanted that togetherness and that belonging in a moment that felt so scary and isolating."

You can reach out to the JCRB | AJC to get a tour of the exhibit at the Jewish Community Center now through Oct. 7.

