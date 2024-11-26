'It's ridiculous': Cost of eggs increasing as Thanksgiving nears

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the most essential ingredients for cooking and baking during the holidays is eggs.

But as many consumers are seeing with their trips to the grocery store, the price of eggs is only increasing.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the average price of a dozen eggs was $2.072 in October of 2023. It jumped to 3.370 this October.

Experts say a combination of holiday demand and avian flu cases are both causing egg supply to take a hit.

"It would get our attention if they were over $3," Rusty Leffel, a shopper, said. "Certainly, we are going to have eggs as needed in recipes, particularly Thanksgiving."

KSHB 41 visited Price Chopper, Hen house, Hy-Vee, and Cosentino's in the Kansas City area on Monday.

Across all four stores, the cheapest dozen eggs ranged from $3.49 to $3.54. The most expensive dozen ranged from $5.00 to $7.29.

"Thanksgiving is an important time for you and your family," Robert Duensing, co-owner of Best Regards Bakery & Cafe in Overland Park, said. "This is not something you have to worry about."

He buys eggs by the case from suppliers, with one case carrying 15 dozen eggs.

“Back in regular times, a case of eggs, that 15 dozen, should cost maybe $17-18,” he said.

This week, Duensing said one case cost him $75. But he said even that price won’t change the values they’ve built their business on.

"I'm not going to substitute. I'm not going to use fake eggs. I'm not going to buy liquid eggs. I'm going to use real eggs, break them to make great products," he said. "The way I'm going to be defined is the quality of the (our) products, and that's what we've decided to do."

