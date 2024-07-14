'It’s sad': Plaza shoppers react to shooting of former President Donald Trump

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The news of the shooting of former President Donald Trump shocked shoppers Saturday on the Country Club Plaza.

The former president suffered a wound to his right ear, which sent blood down the right side of his face.

Secret Service agents surrounded the wounded ex-president and rushed him to safety from campaign stage in Pennsylvania.

Even though the violence happened over 800 miles away, it still shook residents in the metro area.

KSHB 41 asked what people thought when they heard the news about the shooting of the former president.

"Violence is only going to beget more violence," said Layman Pierce.

"It’s kind of disgusting really, that it’s gotten to that extreme level of dissatisfaction in this country," said Stephen Roper.

Nearly everyone who spoke with KSHB 41 said the violence is disappointing

"At this point, like it kinda seems like there’s no way of coming together at all," said Jevon Holmes.

Kenzie Staab said the attempted assasination doesn’t reflect what the real America.

"Our nation is founded on the idea of ideas, and the exchange of ideas, and the free marketplace of ideas, and the more we lose that, the more we lose the soul of who we are as a country," Pierce said.

Ahead of the November election, voters said the incident makes them nervous for what's to come.

"Who knows what’s gonna happen next," said Joe Menichetti.

"To be honest, I’m nervous about it, and I just want to hide my head under a rock," Staab said.

