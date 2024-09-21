'It's Sickle Cell Awareness Month': 10-year-old sickle cell patient holds blood drive to raise awareness

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Ten-year-old Saladin "Bam" Anderson is a sickle cell patient who held his second Sickle Cell Awareness Month blood drive on Saturday.

Bam was diagnosed with sickle cell disease during a newborn doctor's appointment. He sometimes suffers from "excruciating" pain and a lack of energy. To help with the symptoms, Bam is required to get a blood transfusion every month.

For Bam, the reason for his blood drive is simple.

"'Cause I have sickle cell and the doctors said they needed more blood," he said.

But, there is a bigger picture. The blood drive aims to raise awareness around the need for people of color to make blood donations.

Sickle cell disease affects around 100,000 people in the United States; Black people make up more than 90% of that statistic, and 3 to 9% are Hispanic or Latino, according to the CDC.

"A person with the same ethnic background is a better match," said Shena Anderson, Bam's mom. "So, we would like to get — any blood is needed for anybody but we like to get donors that are also of color.”

Bam and his mom worked with the Community Blood Center for the blood drive. The center ensures blood donations made in Kansas City stay in Kansas City for local patients.

“A lot more people can give than they think," said Kris-Ann Carduff with the center. "Sixty percent of the population can give, but only 3% do.”

To find out how to donate blood to local patients, check out this zip code tool on the Community Blood Center's website here.

