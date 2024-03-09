'It's so freeing': Thousands of fans gather for the 25th anniversary of Planet Comicon KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Planet Comicon Kansas City has been a fixture in the community for 25 years. It is a huge playground for movie fans, cosplayers, comic book collectors and, of course, the people watchers.

“You get to express everything that you have to keep bottled up in a corporate setting, and it’s so freeing,” said Amber Dyer. “Especially for people like me who love — or us — who love anime and enjoy gaming, it means so much.”

In a crowd of super heroes, anime characters and Christmas elves, self-proclaimed “Lantern-Lorian” says he spent about a year to print and paint his costume for this weekend.

Adam Linthicum says this event has become a meeting point for him and his friend, who traveled to Kansas City from St. Louis and Nebraska.

“I think it’s fantastic for the economy,” said Linthicum.

Fans can expect to buy food and merchandise from hundreds of local and national vendors. Phil Thompson has had a booth at Planet Comicon KC for the last six years.

“It’s a big exposure, we’ve got coverage worldwide because of this,” said Thompson.

Planet Comicon truly has something for everyone at any age. In fact, for the Skornia’s, that is what keeps them coming back.

“It’s just nice that it’s a safe environment to bring your kids to. Like, it’s very family-friendly, it’s a good time,” said Amanda Skornia.

