'It's stressful': KCMO voters share their emotions leading up to presidential election

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A recent national Scripps News poll shows 37% of Americans describe themselves as feeling anxious heading into the presidential election.

Some Kansas City, Missouri, voters are feeling the same way.

"It keeps you up at night, actually," said voter Michele McClain. "You know, it's stressful."

KCMO voter Esther Allen says her emotions have changed.

John Batten/KSHB Esther Allen

"I was stressed, but now I'm just kinda excited to see what happens," she said.

St. Luke's clinical psychologist Dr. Kadie Harry says there's a science behind the anxiety felt by some Americans around the country.

"The human brain doesn’t like uncertainty," she said. "We like information; it’s a problem solving machine, and there’s a ton of uncertainty around the election.”

John Batten/KSHB Brendon O'Neill

Brendon O'Neill says he was raised by two history teachers.

"So, I think I've been watching this stuff since like 1980, so it's just kind of every four years I get excited about it, but this year especially feels important," he said.

He said he gets anxious every year.

"I think we've gone to a place in our country with toxicity in politics that I never though we would go, and I kind of just want that to disappear," he said.

John Batten/KSHB St. Luke's clinical psychologist Dr. Kadie Harry

Harry says it can feel like your brain is flooded with election information. McClain knows that feeling all too well.

"You know, you're just bombarded with constant messaging on television, commercials, fliers in the mail," McClain said. "It's everywhere."

Harry says there are some ways to decrease election anxiety.

“I think first and foremost, is recognizing things within your control," Harry said. "So, ways that you can vote or make positive actions, volunteering, supporting causes.”

She says limiting exposure to election coverage can also help, and that 30 to 60 minutes a day is a good rule of thumb.

