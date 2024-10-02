'It’s super dangerous': Kansas City residents ready for changes to Southwest Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Todd Voth stopped for a pedestrian at a crosswalk on Southwest Boulevard about four months ago.

A car behind him tried to get around and crashed into Voth’s car.

“It was one of those things where it’s a total shock because I was stopped,” Voth said. “I wasn’t expected to get hit by a car.”

Voth said the person in the crosswalk got out of the way before the crash. But Voth's experience was one of about 275 crashes on Southwest Boulevard since 2020, according to the city.

That’s part of the reason why the city council will review plans for a redesign at its Thursday meeting.

The proposal would reduce the number of lanes on the road from Broadway Boulevard to 25th Street.

Phase 2 would address Southwest Boulevard from 25th to 31st streets. That would most likely happen after the World Cup in 2026.

“Probably for the traffic, it would help reduce the speed from the cars,” Luis Hernandez said.

He owns Panaderia de las Americas on Southwest Boulevard. He said drivers typically speed, race, and do donuts on weekend nights.

Hernandez supports anything to eliminate that activity.

“Whatever they want to do, it helps everybody,” he said.

Voth also supports the redesign plans.

“People are going too fast," he said. "The road is too wide. From a pedestrian standpoint, it’s super dangerous.”

The city council meets at 3 p.m. Thursday.

