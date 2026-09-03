It's time for some Weekend Fun with 41! - Labor Day events

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News anchor Rae Daniel covers stories across Kansas City with a focus on community groups and highlighting fun things to do on the weekends. Share your idea with Rae by email .

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It's time for some Weekend Fun with 41!

It's time for some Weekend Fun with 41!

The Irish Fest kicks off Friday at Crown Center.

This annual tradition features live music, a comedy show, Irish cuisine and much more.

It runs Friday through Sunday.

Single pass general admission tickets are $10 for children and between $30 - $40 for adults depending on when you buy the tickets.

For a detailed look at the Irish Fest schedule, click here.

The Heart of America Wing of the Commemorative Air Force will host their final 'Open Hangar Day' of the 2026 season on Saturday.

This is a free, family friendly event where you can check out flight simulators, enjoy paper airplane making, crafts, face painting and much more.

There will also be some pets up for adoption, if you're looking to add a new member to the family.

It's Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the #6 Aero Plaza at the New Century Air Center.

Sunflower Season is starting at Grinter Farms in Lawrence, KS.

Check it out this weekend, or if you can, experts say a weekday morning might give you the best experience.

The light is usually best before 9:30 a.m.

The Grinter family recommends that you do not take sunflowers home as they wilt quickly and usually carry insects.

However if you do take sunflowers, they request that you donate $1 a bloom. They urge visitors not to cut sunflowers to set up a photo op and leave them in the field. If you want to check it out, the address is 24154 Stillwell Rd. in Lawrence, Kansas.

The 50th Great Pershing Balloon Derby is happening all throughout the weekend in Brookfield, Missouri.

This is off 36 Highway and State Road FF.

There will be a number of hot air balloon events, including a parade, hot air balloon glow on Saturday and Sunday and tether rides.

For a look at the schedule, click here.

The KC Chalk and Walk Festival returns to City Market on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be 3D chalk artists, live street painting, live performances, a chalk area for children and more for the family to enjoy.

It's a free events that's from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

SantaCaliGon Days also kicks off this weekend at Independence Square in Independence, Missouri.

There will be live music, carnival rides, face painting and other family friendly activities.

It's free to attend.

New this year, there will be a curfew. Starting tonight from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. during the festival through noon on Monday, anyone under the age of 18, must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

That's a look at your Weekend Fun with 41! Be safe.