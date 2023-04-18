‘It’s time to take a break’: Owner of Kansas City’s Poïó to close restaurant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The owner of Kansas City’s Poïó Mexican barbecue restaurant took to social media Tuesday to announce the restaurant will close its doors at the end of business on April 22.

“We’ve had an incredible run, and we are grateful to our devoted patrons for supporting us over the years,” the restaurant said in the post.

The restaurant is among the local restaurants participating in next week’s 2023 NFL Draft Experience at the National World War I Museum and Memorial. The event will mark the restaurant’s last event.

“After 10 years of running a restaurant, a pandemic, supply shortages, labor shortages and now with two toddlers, it’s time to take a break,” owner Carlos Mortera told KSHB 41 anchor Lindsay Shively Tuesday morning.

The restaurant closed in November 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and re-opened in May 2021.

"I'm putting my experience on a plate of growing up in America," Mortera told KSHB anchor Rae Daniel in a January 2022 article. "You know I'm Mexican background, but I grew up in Kansas and grew up with friends from just different cultures; the Philippines and Korean friends, Asian, African friends, so we try to bring them all in one and you know when you come to Poïó, you're gonna taste that."

Mortera said he plans to continue operating a catering business.

