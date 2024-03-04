'It's tough,' Community gathers for vigil to honor fallen Independence Police Officer Cody Allen

ODESSA, Mo. — A vigil Sunday night in Odessa, Mo., provided people a chance to pay their respects to fallen Independence Police Officer Cody Allen.

“These honors are the most impressive thing you never want to see,” said Independence Chief Adam Dustman. “It’s tough."

Allen and Jackson County Circuit Court Process Server Drexel Mack were shot to death March 1 at a house in Independence.

Mack was on an eviction when he was shot.

Allen was shot trying to help move Mack to safety.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Larry Acree with two counts of first degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action and one count of first degree assault.

But times of darkness there is a light that still shines.

“Tonight was just an opportunity to come together, to show the family support, love on each other and say thank you for the outpouring of support from our community far and wide,” said Chief Dustman.

Seeing hundreds come to Odessa High School, where Officer Allen attended school, hear songs, and prayers, memories and more is something Dustman said will help the hurting heal.

“That’s what will get us through this, that community support and lifting up," Chief Dustman said. "You know that's it, but we need those prayers. We’ve got a long road ahead."