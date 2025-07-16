'I've finally learned my lesson': Parents begin back-to-school shopping early this year

MISSION, Kan. — A recent survey by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics revealed that 67% of back-to-school shoppers started their shopping early this year.

The early start is up from 55% last year and is the highest since NRF began tracking early shopping in 2018.

Vivian, Emily, and Lola, who are preparing to enter seventh grade, expressed their excitement for middle school, recognizing the need for new responsibilities and supplies.

"In middle school, you have to get like different stuff, like a trapper keeper, and they don't have a lot of those," Seventh grader Vivian said. "So, you have to start early to really get the good ones."

Amy, Vivian's mother, agreed, saying she has learned from experience to get a head start.

"I did start a little earlier because things tend to get picked over and I've finally learned my lesson," Amy said.

According to the NRF, families with students from elementary through high school plan to spend approximately $850 on clothing, shoes, school supplies, and electronics. This amount is slightly down from last year's figures.

Some parents have started their shopping early due to concerns about potential price increases from tariffs, while others simply wanted to scratch it off their to-do list.

"I started early to get it out of the way and try to beat everyone to grabbing everything," Ervin, a father of five, said.

For college students and their parents, online shopping remains the top shopping destination, offering convenience and a broad selection of supplies.

