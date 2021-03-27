Jackie Robinson painting damaged during delivery to Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A painting meant to pay tribute to the trailblazing baseball player Jackie Robinson didn't make it in one piece to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

Bob Kendrick, NLBM president, said in a tweet that the painting was damaged while being delivered by FedEx.

Needless to say, I was heartbroken when @FedEx delivered artist Dave Hobrecht’s masterful tribute to Jackie Robinson in shambles! The piece was being donated for display in our Barrier Breaker exhibit! We’re trying to see if it’s salvageable!😢🤞🏾🙏🏽 @NLBMuseumKC @Dodgers @Royals pic.twitter.com/FfdCTWf13t — Bob Kendrick (@nlbmprez) March 27, 2021

"Needless to say, I was heartbroken when @FedEx delivered artist Dave Hobrecht’s masterful tribute to Jackie Robinson in shambles," Kendrick said in the tweet. "The piece was being donated for display in our Barrier Breaker exhibit. We’re trying to see if it’s salvageable."

FedEx is aware of the situation and reached out to Kendrick in a tweet.

Hi Bob, this is Rebecca. Thank you for notifying us about this upsetting delivery issue. Please send me a direct message and I will get some details to help research this matter. https://t.co/7vnSkvqx3r — FedEx Help (@FedExHelp) March 27, 2021

Hobrecht, a sports artist, donated the painting, which was supposed to be displayed in the museum's "Barrier Breaker" display.

Kendrick said the museum is working to determine if the painting is salvageable.