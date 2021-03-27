Menu

Jackie Robinson painting damaged during delivery to Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum
A Jackie Robinson painting was damaged while being delivered to the Negro League Baseball Museum on Saturday.
Posted at 2:59 PM, Mar 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-27 15:59:58-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A painting meant to pay tribute to the trailblazing baseball player Jackie Robinson didn't make it in one piece to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

Bob Kendrick, NLBM president, said in a tweet that the painting was damaged while being delivered by FedEx.

"Needless to say, I was heartbroken when @FedEx delivered artist Dave Hobrecht’s masterful tribute to Jackie Robinson in shambles," Kendrick said in the tweet. "The piece was being donated for display in our Barrier Breaker exhibit. We’re trying to see if it’s salvageable."

FedEx is aware of the situation and reached out to Kendrick in a tweet.

Hobrecht, a sports artist, donated the painting, which was supposed to be displayed in the museum's "Barrier Breaker" display.

Kendrick said the museum is working to determine if the painting is salvageable.

